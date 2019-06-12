(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday that the country's Supreme Security Council will ask the international community to intervene in the investigation of Moldova's 2014 banking scandal.

In 2014, the eastern European country was rocked by a major financial scandal when it turned out that a sum of $1 billion vanished from three Moldovan banks: Banca de Economii, Unibank and Banca Sociala. The perpetrators used complicated fraud schemes by transferring the money to the United Kingdom and Hong Kong and later depositing it into Latvian accounts. In 2015, US investigative consultancy Kroll was hired by the country's National Bank to probe the case.

The company's first report was leaked in 2015.

"The parliament, the government and a special parliamentary commission set to investigate the [case] will contact Kroll company directly, demanding more details. The Supreme Security Council will ask the world community to intervene in the investigation process," Dodon said.

He added that the council would also insist on receiving a second report from the Kroll group. The General Prosecutor's Office and the National Bank already have access to it.