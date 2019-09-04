Moldova to Ask Russia Not to Raise Gas Tariff at Commission Meeting- Deputy Prime Minister

Moldova plans to ask Russia not to increase the gas price at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic relations, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Shova said in an interview with Sputnik

"For many years, tariffs have been frozen, now they need to be raised, and the real socio-economic standard of living of Moldovan citizens does not allow this, therefore we have a number of requests that are aimed at ensuring that tariffs do not increase," Shova said.

He said Moldova's future contract to buy Russian gas depended on the Moscow-Kiev transit agreements.