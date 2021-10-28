Moldova to Buy 1.5Mln Cubic Meters From Swiss, Polish Gas Suppliers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Moldova will buy a total 1.5 million cubic meters of natural gas from the Swiss gas trader DXT Commodities and the state-run Polish producer PGNiG, the Moldovan Trade Ministry's Public Property Agency said on Wednesday.

"The tender announced on the third day by the central electricity supplier, Energocom, was won by two bidders.

They are DXT Commodities... and the Polish company PGNiG, which will pump the natural gas through Moldovan pipelines tomorrow," a statement read.

This is the third trial purchase bid auctioned by the eastern European nation this week in an effort to diversify gas supplies. It bought a million cubic meters of gas from PGNiG on Monday and another million from the Dutch company Vitol on Tuesday.