Moldova To Buy Gas At $450 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters From Gazprom In November - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Moldova will buy gas from Russian energy giant Gazprom at $450 per 1,000 cubic meters, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Saturday, a day after his country signed a five-year deal with Gazprom.

"I can say that, at the moment, based on the current market prices, the November price will be approximately $450 per 1,000 cubic meters. As it is, we will have a price that is half of the market price and lower than what we paid in October ($790)," Spinu said on Facebook.

The new agreement does not have any "political conditions" and makes no mention of the breakaway region of Transnistria, the deputy prime minister clarified.

