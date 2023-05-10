UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Get $100Mln Loan From Japan For Economic Recovery - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:38 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moldova has approved the start of talks with Japan on a loan agreement worth about $100 million to restore the republic's economy, the press service of Moldova's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Japan will grant Moldova a preferential loan worth about $100 million ... Upon the initiative of the Financial Ministry, the government approved today the draft resolutions launching negotiations on a draft agreement between the government of Moldova and Japan International Cooperation Agency, as well as the Japanese government on granting the loan," the statement said.

The funding will be part of the economic development and recovery program to support reforms and ensure Moldova's sustainability and competitiveness, the statement added.

The money will be received through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) after the agreement enters into effect, the statement also said, adding that Moldova's government will have to repay the loan within 40 years.

The developments come amid the ongoing crisis in the country's economy and energy sector, triggering mass antigovernmental demonstrations. The opposition is meanwhile demanding the resignation of the government and of Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

