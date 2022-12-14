Moldova to Increase Military Expenditures to Protect Airspace - Defense Minister

UrduPoint.com

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Moldovan government plans to increase expenditures on airspace protection, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi said.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities said they would like to strengthen the country's defense capability and buy the necessary weapons for this. In particular, the defense minister spoke about the need to create an air defense network.

"The additional funds to be allocated in 2023 will be used to protect Moldova's airspace," Nosatii said, speaking at a European integration forum.

Earlier, he said Moldova's Defense Ministry budget in 2023 will be increased by 50 percent on 2022 to more than $87 million; relevant amendments were adopted in the first reading.

According to the constitution, Moldova is a neutral country. However, since 1994, Chisinau has been cooperating with NATO under the Partnership for Peace program. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.

