Japan will give Moldova $17 million to pay the World Bank's interest rate, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Japan will give Moldova $17 million to pay the World Bank's interest rate, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.

"(Japanese) Ambassador (to Moldova) Yoichiro Yamada announced a new aid tranche of $17 million for our country to cover the interest rate paid to the World Bank," he said on Telegram following a meeting with the Japanese diplomat earlier in the day.

Popescu also noted the positive dynamic of Moldova-Japan political, trade and economic relations, as well as strengthened ties in the sphere of investments and support projects.

"I would like to thank Japan for this support, which is part of the substantial assistance portfolio provided by Japan, which is much needed by our country to overcome the challenges we face in the tense security situation in the region," he added.

In late February, Popescu announce Japan would allocate $100 million for Moldova to improve education, healthcare, gender equality, as well as other social project in the country.

In December, Moldovan President Maia Sandu discussed energy security issues with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Following the talks, it was announced that Japan would send Moldova additional $27 million and consider further financial assistance, taking into account the situation in the former Soviet republic.