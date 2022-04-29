Moldova to Receive Russian Gas in May - Moldovagaz CEO

(@iemziishan)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Moldova will receive gas from Russia's Gazprom next month as ensured in the contract, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said on Friday.

"PJSC Gazprom has officially confirmed the volumes of natural gas contracted for supplies to the Republic of Moldova in May 2022," Ceban wrote on his Telegram channel.