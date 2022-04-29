UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Receive Russian Gas In May - Moldovagaz CEO

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 29, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Moldova to Receive Russian Gas in May - Moldovagaz CEO

Moldova will receive gas from Russia's Gazprom next month as ensured in the contract, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Moldova will receive gas from Russia's Gazprom next month as ensured in the contract, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said on Friday.

"PJSC Gazprom has officially confirmed the volumes of natural gas contracted for supplies to the Republic of Moldova in May 2022," Ceban wrote on his Telegram channel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Moldova May Gas From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Tom Helm give tough time to Leices ..

Shaheen Afridi, Tom Helm give tough time to Leicestershire

7 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 218 kg narcotics, 262 kg chemica ..

ANF recovers over 218 kg narcotics, 262 kg chemical; arrests six

19 minutes ago
 ADC chairs district vigilance committee meeting

ADC chairs district vigilance committee meeting

19 minutes ago
 3 held with weapons 29th Apr, 2022

3 held with weapons 29th Apr, 2022

22 minutes ago
 Ration packs distributed among needy families

Ration packs distributed among needy families

34 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.