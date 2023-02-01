UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Reimburse Companies' Gas Expenses For Q1 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced Tuesday that her government would help companies offset expenses for natural gas in the first quarter of 2023.

"The emergencies commission agreed on Tuesday to reimburse expenses of enterprises that occur between January and March at a rate of 12.27 lei ($0.66) per cubic meter," Gavrilita said on social media.

Agri-food companies and energy-intensive producers of clothing and other consumer goods will also receive compensation. More financial assistance will be given to businesses whose gas bills make up 5% of their delivery costs.

Gavrilita said this would bring relief to firms that are struggling to preserve jobs while keeping their prices down. The eastern European country declared a state of emergency last February in response to the conflict in Ukraine and global energy shortages.

