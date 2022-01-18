Moldova to Seek New Gas Supply Deal With Russia in Spring - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Moldova wants to secure a new contract with Russia's Gazprom on natural gas supply coming spring to replace the 2008 deal, Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.

"We will ask for this contract to be reviewed to better reflect the existing conditions. We want a new contract... We will likely start negotiations in spring," he told TVR Moldova.

Gazprom and Moldova's Moldovagaz extended the contract for five years in October. The Russian gas provider said it accepted Moldova's conditions but demanded timely payments.

The impoverished European nation had to amend the budget last year to repay $74 million in outstanding debt to Gazprom for October and November deliveries.

Spinu said Moldova was negotiating a delayed payment for January because it could not keep up with the volatile gas market. He added that Gazprom, Moldovagaz's largest shareholder, should give it more leeway.