Moldova to Spend $933Mln on Energy Import in 5 Months in Absence of Gazprom Deal-Gavrilita

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) If Moldova does not reach an agreement with Russia's Gazprom it will have to spend around 800 million Euros ($933 million) on energy imports in the following five months to fulfill the winter demand, so the country needs EU assistance, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Financial Times.

"These are the 4, 5 months when the EU actually has to make completely clear that it helps Moldova ... The volumes that Moldova wants are very small ... within the European context. We do hope we are able to rely on continued assist," Gavrilita said.

The prime minister noted she would "choose to not be put in that place" of choosing between cheaper fuel and closer relations with the bloc.