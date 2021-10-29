UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Spend $933Mln On Energy Import In 5 Months In Absence Of Gazprom Deal-Gavrilita

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:54 AM

Moldova to Spend $933Mln on Energy Import in 5 Months in Absence of Gazprom Deal-Gavrilita

If Moldova does not reach an agreement with Russia's Gazprom it will have to spend around 800 million euros ($933 million) on energy imports in the following five months to fulfill the winter demand, so the country needs EU assistance, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Financial Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) If Moldova does not reach an agreement with Russia's Gazprom it will have to spend around 800 million Euros ($933 million) on energy imports in the following five months to fulfill the winter demand, so the country needs EU assistance, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Financial Times.

"These are the 4, 5 months when the EU actually has to make completely clear that it helps Moldova ... The volumes that Moldova wants are very small ... within the European context. We do hope we are able to rely on continued assist," Gavrilita said.

The prime minister noted she would "choose to not be put in that place" of choosing between cheaper fuel and closer relations with the bloc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Moldova Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Maya Press Founder Shot Dead in Southern Mexico - ..

Maya Press Founder Shot Dead in Southern Mexico - Reports

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

13 minutes ago
 NUMS participates in global Breast Awareness campa ..

NUMS participates in global Breast Awareness campaign

3 minutes ago
 32 activists of banned outfit spreading hatred on ..

32 activists of banned outfit spreading hatred on social media arrested: Fawad

20 minutes ago
 MWMC to launch 'cash the trash' project for city's ..

MWMC to launch 'cash the trash' project for city's cleanliness

20 minutes ago
 Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ ..

Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ Ronnie Coleman headline 2021 D ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.