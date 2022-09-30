Moldova to Tap Gas Reserves If Gazprom Halts Energy Delivery in October - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Moldova will tap its gas reserves in the event Russia halts its energy supplies since Gazprom is yet to confirm the continuation of gas delivery to the country in October, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

"We have the gas reserves if Gazprom decides to halt the supplies from October 1, but they may last for only several weeks. However, we will have to make use of it, and later we will buy gas from alternative suppliers," Sandu said.

The president also appealed to the European Union for support, saying that it was necessary to compensate Moldovan citizens for rising prices.

Meanwhile, Moldovan energy company Moldovagaz has transferred the remaining balance of a $23.8 million advance payment for September to Gazprom on time, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said on Friday.

In October 2021, Gazprom and Moldovagaz reached a new five-year agreement on gas supplies, with Chisinau pledging to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

Chisinau signed a contract to conduct an independent audit of Moldovagaz's debt with Norway's Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS and UK's Forensic Risk Alliance & Co in early August 2021. However, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu told Gazprom that the government would not be able to complete the debt audit by October 1 and asked the Russian side for a postponement.

Moldova has been facing skyrocketing prices since late spring, with a 29.05% rise in energy prices, a 32.5% growth in food prices, a 21.45% increase in prices of non-food items, and a 35.27% rise in the price of consumer services.

Rising gas prices fueled protests in the country in May and once against in September, with the Moldovan opposition and regional authorities calling on Chisinau to engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.