Moldova Will Be Able to Receive Russian Gas Not Only at Ukrainian Border - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Moldova and Russia's Gazprom will study the possibility for the country to receive Russian gas not only at the border with Ukraine, when they extend the gas deliveries contract, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

Dodon wrote on Facebook that he had held a working meeting with Moldovagaz head Vadim Cheban, and the latter had announced that the company had reached agreement in principle with Gazprom on expending the natural gas deliveries contract after its expiration. According to Dodon, the companies will soon sign the deal.

"Although there is hope for ensuring Russian gas transit through Ukraine, the signing of the contract with Gazprom will also envisage a possibility to receive natural gas at any delivery point, including at borders with other countries, while gas system operators of these countries will ensure natural gas transportation to the border with the Republic of Moldova in compliance with existing rules," Dodon said.

Moldova currently purchases gas from Gazprom under a contract signed in 2008, with gas price depending on oil prices in global markets. The contract expires on December 31.