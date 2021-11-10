Moldovagaz Expects Russian Gas to Cost $430 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Next 2 Months

The Moldovagaz energy company expects the price of Russian gas supplied to the republic in December and January to stand at about $430 per 1,000 cubic meters, chief Vadim Cheban said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Moldovagaz energy company expects the price of Russian gas supplied to the republic in December and January to stand at about $430 per 1,000 cubic meters, chief Vadim Cheban said on Wednesday.

Late last month, Moldova and Russian energy giant Gazprom agreed to extend a gas delivery contract by five more years, provided Moldovagaz carry out a debt audit in 2022. After that, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said the price of gas in November would be around $450 per 1,000 cubic meters.

"We have a forecast for December and January � the purchasing price of gas will be about $430.

These forecasts are the basis of the (average gas) tariff, which was provisionally approved by the National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE)," Cheban told a briefing.

The company head also expressed the hope that next year, price developments in the global market would improve and Moldovagaz would be able to ask the regulator to cut the average gas tariff.

With a state of emergency declared in Moldova over the energy crisis, on Tuesday ANRE raised the average gas tariff from $235 to $536 per 1,000 cubic meters. The regulator is now set to check gas price figures provided by Moldovagaz by November 30 and review the current gas tariff.