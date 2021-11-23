Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to Gazprom - Spinu

Moldovagaz has not yet found a solution on repayment of $74.2 million debt to Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday

"At the moment, the debt exceeds $74.2 million. So far, Moldovagaz has not found a commercial solution to pay off this debt," Spinu wrote on his Facebook page.