UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Paid To Gazprom For Gas Supplies In November On Time - CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Moldovagaz Paid to Gazprom for Gas Supplies in November on Time - CEO

Moldovagaz timely transferred to Gazprom the funds for gas supplies in November and the advance payment for December, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said.

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moldovagaz timely transferred to Gazprom the funds for gas supplies in November and the advance payment for December, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said.

Earlier, Ceban said that Moldovagaz had to pay about $44 million to Gazprom by December 20.

"As of December 16, 2022, JSC Moldovagaz paid for natural gas supplied in November and December 2022, paying PJSC Gazprom $47.64 million (more than 923 million lei)," Ceban said on Telegram.

This became possible, among other things, thanks to the compensation paid by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for the increase in the gas tariff, he noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

November December Gas Million

Recent Stories

Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner calls on Minister Q ..

Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner calls on Minister Qadir Patel

57 seconds ago
 UNHCR lauds Swiss funding for welfare of refugees, ..

UNHCR lauds Swiss funding for welfare of refugees, host communities inside Pakis ..

59 seconds ago
 APS tragedy still fresh in our hearts: Ziaullah

APS tragedy still fresh in our hearts: Ziaullah

1 minute ago
 Serie A icon Sinisa Mihajlovic dies at 53

Serie A icon Sinisa Mihajlovic dies at 53

1 minute ago
 Missing US student located in Spain: French prosec ..

Missing US student located in Spain: French prosecutor

10 minutes ago
 Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National D ..

Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.