Moldovagaz Paid to Gazprom for Gas Supplies in November on Time - CEO

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moldovagaz timely transferred to Gazprom the funds for gas supplies in November and the advance payment for December, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said.

Earlier, Ceban said that Moldovagaz had to pay about $44 million to Gazprom by December 20.

"As of December 16, 2022, JSC Moldovagaz paid for natural gas supplied in November and December 2022, paying PJSC Gazprom $47.64 million (more than 923 million lei)," Ceban said on Telegram.

This became possible, among other things, thanks to the compensation paid by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for the increase in the gas tariff, he noted.