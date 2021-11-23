Moldovagaz Promises to Resolve Problem With Gazprom With Help of Moldovan Authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Moldovagaz said it was working on the problem of fulfilling payment obligations to Gazprom and hoped to resolve it as soon as possible with the help of the authorities of the republic.

"Moldovagaz confirms receipt of a notification from PJSC Gazprom on November 22, 2021, on the need to pay for current gas supplies for October and November 2021 within 48 hours. At the moment, work continues to resolve this situation. At the same time, we express our confidence that with the support of the Moldovan state authorities, this issue will be resolved as soon as possible," the company said on Facebook.

It explained that payment obligations were not fulfilled on time, because in October Moldovagaz experienced a balance of payments deficit as a result of the increase in the purchase price for natural gas from $126.7 per thousand cubic meters in the first quarter to $800.62 US per thousand cubic meters in October. At the same time, the tariff included an average annual purchase price of $148.61 per thousand cubic meters. The company is looking for opportunities to compensate for the deficit in order to transfer money to Gazprom.