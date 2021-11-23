UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Promises To Resolve Problem With Gazprom With Help Of Moldovan Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Moldovagaz Promises to Resolve Problem With Gazprom With Help of Moldovan Authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Moldovagaz said it was working on the problem of fulfilling payment obligations to Gazprom and hoped to resolve it as soon as possible with the help of the authorities of the republic.

"Moldovagaz confirms receipt of a notification from PJSC Gazprom on November 22, 2021, on the need to pay for current gas supplies for October and November 2021 within 48 hours. At the moment, work continues to resolve this situation. At the same time, we express our confidence that with the support of the Moldovan state authorities, this issue will be resolved as soon as possible," the company said on Facebook.

It explained that payment obligations were not fulfilled on time, because in October Moldovagaz experienced a balance of payments deficit as a result of the increase in the purchase price for natural gas from $126.7 per thousand cubic meters in the first quarter to $800.62 US per thousand cubic meters in October. At the same time, the tariff included an average annual purchase price of $148.61 per thousand cubic meters. The company is looking for opportunities to compensate for the deficit in order to transfer money to Gazprom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Facebook Company Same Price Money October November Gas From

Recent Stories

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hour ..

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hours if debts not paid

29 minutes ago
 Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges o ..

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

29 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with ..

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

29 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Stu ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine ..

36 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End ..

EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End of November - Estonian Foreig ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.