Moldovagaz Received Gazprom's Notification, Authorities Have Not Seen It Yet In Detail



Moldovan gas distributor Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom about the possible termination of gas supplies, but the country's authorities have not yet familiarized themselves with it in detail, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Gazprom notified Moldova that it would stop supplying gas if it does not receive the payment due today in 48 hours. The company said it was extremely disappointed with Moldova's failure to fulfill its obligations.

"I can confirm that Moldovagaz received such a letter, but we have not yet had time to fully familiarize ourselves with it.

Therefore, tomorrow I will make a comment after I know what exactly is being discussed," Spinu said in a comment to the Deschide.md portal.

Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban confirmed that the company had already received a notification from Gazprom and was working on the problem of paying off the debt that arose due to the late revision of the tariff.

"Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom, the matter concerns the payment of consumption for October and half of the payment for November. We have a special gap, because in October, the purchase price was $150 (per 1,000 cubic meters) in the tariff, and we bought at $800, we are working on this problem now," Ceban told Newsmaker.md.

