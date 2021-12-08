Moldovagaz pays Gazprom for Russian gas every day so that the situation with a delay in the transfer to payment does not repeat itself, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban told Sputnik

"We have a payment deadline until December 20, we are working to ensure that the situation does not repeat itself. We transfer money to Gazprom every day," Ceban said.