Moldovagaz Regularly Pays Russia's Gazprom For Gas - Company
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:42 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Moldovagaz pays Gazprom for Russian gas every day so that the situation with a delay in the transfer to payment does not repeat itself, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban told Sputnik.
"We have a payment deadline until December 20, we are working to ensure that the situation does not repeat itself. We transfer money to Gazprom every day," Ceban said.