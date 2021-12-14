UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Says Fully Paid Off With Gazprom For Gas Received In November

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Moldovagaz has fully paid off with Russia's energy giant Gazprom for the gas it received in November, and is now collecting advance funds to pay for the first half of December, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said on Tuesday.

"Moldovagaz transferred to Gazprom the full payment for natural gas consumed in November. Today, the company focuses on collecting payments for the first half of December, including advance transfers from economic agents," Cheban wrote on his Facebook page.

