Moldovagaz Says Paid Gazprom Off for September Gas Supplies on Time

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Moldovagaz said on Thursday that the company had paid Gazprom off for September gas supplies on time and transferred an advance payment for October deliveries.

In early October, the Russian energy giant stated that it reserves the right to completely halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20 in case of violation of gas payment obligations.

"With the assistance of the Moldovan government, Moldovagaz transferred $53.5 million to Gazprom for September natural gas supplies. The company also transferred $27.4 million to the supplier as an advance payment in the amount of 50% of the total payment for supplies for October," the head of the company, Vadim Ceban, wrote on Telegram.