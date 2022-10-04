UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Says Ready To Hold Talks To Settle Historical Debt Repayment To Gazprom

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Moldovagaz is ready to start negotiations with shareholders in the near future to resolve the dispute over the historical debt repayment to Gazprom, the head of the company, Vadim Ceban, said

Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom stated that it it reserves the right to completely halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20 in case of violation of gas payment obligations.

"Moldovagaz, as before, will make every effort to fulfill its contract obligations to Gazprom in October. Despite the absence of an audit of this debt, Moldovagaz is ready to hold talks with the main shareholders of the company in the near future and put forward concrete proposals to resolve the disputed issues," Ceban said on Telegram.

