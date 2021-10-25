(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu plans to hold a meeting with the head of Russia's gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, on Wednesday in St. Petersburg to discuss gas deliveries

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu plans to hold a meeting with the head of Russia's gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, on Wednesday in St. Petersburg to discuss gas deliveries.

"On Wednesday, I will hold a meeting with Gazprom chief Alexey Miller in St. Petersburg to continue negotiations. The negotiations are quite difficult but we want to sign a long-term contract," Spinu said at a briefing.