Moldovan Economy Minister Resigns Amid Political Crisis - Prime Minister

Moldovan Economy Minister Sergiu Gaibu resigned on Wednesday in a bid to increase the efficiency of the government's work amid the ongoing political, economic and security crises, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said

In August, the prime minister pledged to evaluate the work of all ministers during their first year in office. In November, Gavrilita also admitted the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, citing the need for leadership able to resolve the protracted crises.

"Today I was asked what was going on in the government, about rumors and speculation. I repeat, we have had consultations based on analyzes related to the more efficient work of state institutions. We have discussed the reform of some portfolios to communicate in a better way. Today Economy Minister Sergiu Gaibu resigned," Gavrilita said ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Gaibu will be replaced by Dumitru Alaiba, the head of the parliamentary committee for economy, budget and finance, according to the Moldovan prime minister.

Moldova's government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with the economic crisis, as the inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition.

Numerous polls have shown that around 60% of Moldova's population doubt the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. In addition, roughly 70% of Moldovans have been shown to be disappointed with the policies of the authorities and almost 65% have supported a change of government.

Mass protests that have engulfed the country in the past months have been demanding the government resign.