Moldovan Emergencies Commission Obliges Moldovagaz To Pay Off Debt To Gazprom Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Moldovan Emergencies Commission Obliges Moldovagaz to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom Thursday

The Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova ordered Moldovagaz to pay off its debt to Russia's Gazprom by the end of Thursday with the funds that the company will receive from the authorities of the republic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova ordered Moldovagaz to pay off its debt to Russia's Gazprom by the end of Thursday with the funds that the company will receive from the authorities of the republic.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency for 60 days over the energy crisis and risks of the halt of gas imports.

"Moldovagaz will ensure full payment of 50% of the cost of natural gas for January to Gazprom by the end of January 20, 2022," the commission said in a statement, as quoted by the government website.

