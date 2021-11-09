UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Energy Regulation Agency Says Will Review Gas Tariffs By November 30

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova (ANRE) will check gas price figures provided by Moldovagaz by November 30 and review the current gas tariff, ANRE Director Stefan Creanga said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, ANRE announced that that Moldova had raised the average gas tariff from $235 to $536.

"The National Commission for Emergency Situations has tasked ANRE with adopting a new tariff by November 10, it can be considered as preliminary one. ANRE will check all calculations of Moldovagaz by November 30 and adopt a final tariff," Creanga said at a briefing.

On October 29, the Moldovan authorities made a deal with Russian gas giant Gazprom to extend the gas deliveries contract for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

