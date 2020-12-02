Moldovan Farmers Protest in Chisinau Against VAT Increase on Agriculture Goods

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Several dozen Moldovan farmers have staged a rally outside of the government's building in the capital of Chisinau to protest a planned increase in the value-added tax (VAT) on agricultural products, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Demonstrators maintained social distancing in compliance with coronavirus rules. They carried banners that read "Agriculture is the basis of the country's economy." The protest was organized by the National Federation of Farmers of Moldova and the coordination committee of agricultural producers.

"We have gathered to express our dissatisfaction with the state authorities' irresponsible attitude to the problems faced by farmers.

The government is proposing a draft fiscal policy that harms farmers - they want to raise VAT on our products from 8 percent to 12 percent," the organizers said.

Farmers argue that the authorities have previously promised to help them in the wake of crop loss over drought, but have done almost nothing. With the new VAT, in their opinion, small farms will be unable to compete with large agricultural enterprises and will collapse. They warn that the agriculture sector might break down without state support.