Moldovan Government Approves Draft 2020 Budget - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:49 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said that the government had approved the draft state budget for 2020 at a meeting earlier on Wednesday.

"The draft state budget has two main goals attracting investments, as well as creating new jobs and improving the living standards of citizens," Chicu said.

According to the draft document, state budget revenues will amount to about $2.5 billion, while expenses will exceed $2.9 billion. The state budget deficit will be about $425 million.

By law, the draft state budget must be reviewed and approved by the parliament, which has scheduled its consideration for December 4.

