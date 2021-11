The Moldovan government has approved a transfer of funds to Moldovagaz to repay its debt to Russia's Gazprom, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Moldovan government has approved a transfer of funds to Moldovagaz to repay its debt to Russia's Gazprom, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday.

"We have gathered today for a meeting for one issue - the approval of the transfer of funds to the Moldovagaz company in order to pay off the debt to Gazprom. The project has been approved," Gavrilita told lawmakers.