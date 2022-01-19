UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Gov't Asks Parliament To Impose State Of Emergency Over Gas Crisis - Gavrilita

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Moldovan government has asked the parliament to impose a state of emergency for 60 days due to the risks of a gas crisis in the country, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday.

"The Commission for Emergency Situations recommended that the government introduce a state of emergency throughout the country due to the situation in the energy sector since Moldovagaz will not have time to pay the advance payment for January (to Gazprom). The draft government decree on the introduction of the state of emergency has been approved. If the parliament approves this request, then tomorrow the emergency commission will meet again to discuss further actions to provide the country with gas," Gavrilita told a government meeting.

