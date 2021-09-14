The Moldovan authorities should resort to all leverage at their disposal to agree with Russia on an acceptable gas price instead of leaving the issue to the country's gas transportation operator, Moldovagaz, former Moldovan President and current Socialist Party leader Igor Dodon said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Moldovan authorities should resort to all leverage at their disposal to agree with Russia on an acceptable gas price instead of leaving the issue to the country's gas transportation operator, Moldovagaz, former Moldovan President and current Socialist Party leader Igor Dodon said on Tuesday.

Last month, Moldovagaz chief Vadim Ceban said that the country would see an increase in gas tariffs in the fall because the current contract on Russian gas purchase at a reduced price expires in September. He noted that the new tariffs would depend on the company's joint work with the Ministry of Economy. Pro-Western President Maia Sandu, however, said on Monday that the government would not engage in negotiations with Russia's energy giant Gazprom on gas supplies.

"Can the president agree on the gas price? The country's leadership must use all leverage and diplomatic opportunities to make Moldovan citizens live better. Attempts to shift responsibility to others is a sign of weakness, unprofessionalism and a derisive attitude toward our citizens," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

Given that the ruling party is in full control of all state bodies from parliament to the government and has the president's support, the authorities must do everything they can to ensure that the country's residents pay reasonable prices for gas and other services.

Moldovagaz launched talks with Gazprom on a new three-year agreement on gas supplies in the summer of 2020, with the discussion still ongoing.