UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Gov't Preparing Mechanism To Compensate For Gas Price Increase - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Moldovan Gov't Preparing Mechanism to Compensate for Gas Price Increase - Prime Minister

The Moldovan government has work out a mechanism to provide compensation for losses incurred by consumers after recent spike in price of gas, with the measure due for approval later this week, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Moldovan government has work out a mechanism to provide compensation for losses incurred by consumers after recent spike in price of gas, with the measure due for approval later this week, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday.

The National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova (ANRE) approved on Friday an increase of consumer price of gas from $569 to $785 per 1,000 cubic meters. At the request of national energy operator Moldovagaz, the price came into effect retroactively on January 1.

"We will offer compensation of 500 cubic meters of gas to all economic agents, this measure will be applied from January 1. This decision will be made at tomorrow's meeting of the emergency commission," Gavrilita said at a briefing.

The authorities will establish mechanisms to support enterprises that produce essential goods, the prime minister noted.

The contract for gas supply between Moldovagaz and Russia's Gazprom expired in September, and Gazprom said it has reduced volume of gas it supplies until Moldovagaz could pay outstanding debt.

On October 29, the Moldavian authorities made a deal to extend the gas deliveries contract for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

As of late November, Moldova owed Gazprom $74.2 million for the gas provided in October and November. On November 25, the Moldavan parliament approved amendments to the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the debt.

A new contract at a higher price for gas was signed by both companies on October 29 for a five-year period. In January, Moldovagaz said it was unable to pay for current gas supply as the price had risen from $450 to $646 per thousand cubic meters. On January 20, the Moldovan parliament ordered a state of emergency for 60 days to manage the issue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Budget Price Moldova Money January September October November Gas All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM's aide visits Galyat, reviews measures to devel ..

PM's aide visits Galyat, reviews measures to develop tourism destinations

1 minute ago
 Journalist murder case: 4 accused remanded to poli ..

Journalist murder case: 4 accused remanded to police

1 minute ago
 DG, SBP presides over an important meeting in conn ..

DG, SBP presides over an important meeting in connection with PSL arrangements

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Erdogan to Pay Vis ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Erdogan to Pay Visit to Kiev This Week

1 minute ago
 Two German police officers shot dead during traffi ..

Two German police officers shot dead during traffic check

4 minutes ago
 10-member int'l team reaches K2 base camp to attem ..

10-member int'l team reaches K2 base camp to attempt winter summit

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>