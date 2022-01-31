The Moldovan government has work out a mechanism to provide compensation for losses incurred by consumers after recent spike in price of gas, with the measure due for approval later this week, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday

The National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova (ANRE) approved on Friday an increase of consumer price of gas from $569 to $785 per 1,000 cubic meters. At the request of national energy operator Moldovagaz, the price came into effect retroactively on January 1.

"We will offer compensation of 500 cubic meters of gas to all economic agents, this measure will be applied from January 1. This decision will be made at tomorrow's meeting of the emergency commission," Gavrilita said at a briefing.

The authorities will establish mechanisms to support enterprises that produce essential goods, the prime minister noted.

The contract for gas supply between Moldovagaz and Russia's Gazprom expired in September, and Gazprom said it has reduced volume of gas it supplies until Moldovagaz could pay outstanding debt.

On October 29, the Moldavian authorities made a deal to extend the gas deliveries contract for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

As of late November, Moldova owed Gazprom $74.2 million for the gas provided in October and November. On November 25, the Moldavan parliament approved amendments to the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the debt.

A new contract at a higher price for gas was signed by both companies on October 29 for a five-year period. In January, Moldovagaz said it was unable to pay for current gas supply as the price had risen from $450 to $646 per thousand cubic meters. On January 20, the Moldovan parliament ordered a state of emergency for 60 days to manage the issue.