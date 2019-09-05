Moldovan Leader, EU Energy Chief Discuss Gas Transit From Russia Via Ukraine

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon discussed on Wednesday with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic the risks associated with Ukraine's role as an exclusive transit route of Russian gas to the republic.

"Today, I met with the Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. He emphasized that deliveries of natural gas to our country remained one of the problems causing concern for the Moldovan leadership, especially when it comes to disputes between Russia and Ukraine, despite the fact that Gazprom is the exclusive gas supplier to our country, and Ukraine is currently the exclusive transit route for Moldova," Dodon wrote on Facebook after meeting with Sefcovic.

The parties also spoke about various aspects of national and regional energy security, Dodon said. He added that Moldova is concerned about the gas issue as the contract for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine expires, and the situation remains unclear to all parties involved.

The president believes that this situation is dangerous for the energy sector throughout the region.

"I informed my European partners about the negotiations that I recently conducted with Gazprom's management regarding Russian natural gas deliveries to Moldova, as well as about possible scenarios in the event of an interruption of transit through Ukraine," Dodon added.

During a working visit to Moscow on September 2, Dodon discussed gas issues with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller. Earlier, Dodon sent an official request to the Russian authorities to consider the possibility of providing the republic with a discount on gas. On Saturday, Dodon is scheduled to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moldova is currently buying gas from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008 that ties gas prices to global oil prices. The contract expires at the end of this year, as well as the contract for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine.