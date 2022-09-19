Moldovan Opposition Sets Up Over 120 Tents in Central Chisinau to Hold Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Moldova's euroskeptic party Sor said on Monday that several hundreds of its members have spent a night in tents set up in the center of Chisinau near the parliament and presidential administration buildings to hold indefinite anti-government protests amid skyrocketing inflation and deteriorating living standards.

"Hundreds of citizens from across the country stayed in tents set up in the 'City of Change' on Sunday night despite all hindrances by the law enforcement agencies to stop the installation of tents, as well as the arrest of several vehicles that were supposed to bring blankets and sleeping bags for the demonstrators. The protesters set up over 120 tents in front of the presidential administration and parliament building in the center of the capital," the statement read.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to 1.2$ per 35.3 cubic feet).

Rising gas prices fueled protests in the country in May, with the Moldovan opposition and regional authorities calling on Chisinau to engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.