UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Opposition Sets Up Over 120 Tents In Central Chisinau To Hold Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Moldovan Opposition Sets Up Over 120 Tents in Central Chisinau to Hold Protests

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Moldova's euroskeptic party Sor said on Monday that several hundreds of its members have spent a night in tents set up in the center of Chisinau near the parliament and presidential administration buildings to hold indefinite anti-government protests amid skyrocketing inflation and deteriorating living standards.

"Hundreds of citizens from across the country stayed in tents set up in the 'City of Change' on Sunday night despite all hindrances by the law enforcement agencies to stop the installation of tents, as well as the arrest of several vehicles that were supposed to bring blankets and sleeping bags for the demonstrators. The protesters set up over 120 tents in front of the presidential administration and parliament building in the center of the capital," the statement read.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to 1.2$ per 35.3 cubic feet).

Rising gas prices fueled protests in the country in May, with the Moldovan opposition and regional authorities calling on Chisinau to engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Energy Crisis Parliament Oil Vehicles Chisinau Moldova May August Gas Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

2 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.