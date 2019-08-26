Moldovan Parliament Says Seeks Proceedings Against Ex-Prime Minister Over Bank Fraud Case

(@imziishan)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A special commission of the Moldovan parliament sent on Tuesday a request to the General Prosecutor's Office, asking it to launch criminal proceedings against several former officials, including ex-Prime Minister Iurie Leanca and former Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu, the commission's head, Alexander Slusari, said.

The criminal proceedings, if launched, would focus on the 2014 withdrawal of funds - some $1 billion - from the national banking system. The laundered $1 billion came from three Moldovan banks: Banca de Economii, Banca Sociala and Unibank. On June 10, the Moldovan parliament established a special commission in order to investigate all the circumstances behind the devaluation of the Moldovan banking system and banking fraud.

"The commission on investigating all the facts of the devaluation of the Moldovan banking system and banking frauds stated that ... three banks withdrew huge amounts of money from the Moldovan banking system without special authorization from the government. We are asking to launch criminal proceedings against Iurie Leanca, [former Central Bank head] Dorin Dragutanu, Andrian Candu and [former Finance Minister] Anatoly Arapu," Slusari wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Slusari, the government and the central bank were acting carelessly during the 2014 banking crisis.