UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President-Elect Says Chisinau, Beijing To Work On Development Of Economic Ties

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Moldovan President-Elect Says Chisinau, Beijing to Work on Development of Economic Ties

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Maia Sandu, the Moldovan president-elect and leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, held a meeting on Monday with the Chinese ambassador to Chisinau and said that the two countries would work on the development of economic cooperation.

"We have decided to work together to strengthen economic relations, especially in the context of supporting Moldovan producers. The Chinese market has great potential for exports from Moldova, especially in the field of agricultural products," Sandu said, as quoted by her party's press service.

Sandu also expressed gratitude to the Chinese ambassador for the congratulations on her victory in the presidential election sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Moldova held a presidential election on November 1 and a runoff on November 15. Ex-Prime Minster Sandu defeated the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.8 percent of the vote. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated her on winning the race and expressed hope for constructive cooperation. Despite her pro-EU stance, Sandu has repeatedly said that she will make efforts to establish positive and pragmatic relations with Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Exports Russia China Vote Chisinau Vladimir Putin Moldova November Market From Race Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Sto ..

36 seconds ago

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul A ..

18 minutes ago

Ithra Dubai launches Deira Enrichment Festival

21 minutes ago

Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labo ..

21 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Z ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.