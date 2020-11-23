Moldovan President-Elect Says Chisinau, Beijing to Work on Development of Economic Ties

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Maia Sandu, the Moldovan president-elect and leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, held a meeting on Monday with the Chinese ambassador to Chisinau and said that the two countries would work on the development of economic cooperation.

"We have decided to work together to strengthen economic relations, especially in the context of supporting Moldovan producers. The Chinese market has great potential for exports from Moldova, especially in the field of agricultural products," Sandu said, as quoted by her party's press service.

Sandu also expressed gratitude to the Chinese ambassador for the congratulations on her victory in the presidential election sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Moldova held a presidential election on November 1 and a runoff on November 15. Ex-Prime Minster Sandu defeated the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.8 percent of the vote. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated her on winning the race and expressed hope for constructive cooperation. Despite her pro-EU stance, Sandu has repeatedly said that she will make efforts to establish positive and pragmatic relations with Russia.