UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Expects To Discuss Gas Deliveries With Putin, Gazprom CEO Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:18 PM

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveries With Putin, Gazprom CEO Next Week

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he expected to discuss Russian gas deliveries to the country with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller the following week in Moscow

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he expected to discuss Russian gas deliveries to the country with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller the following week in Moscow.

"I want to assure you once again that we will be receiving gas and electric energy starting January 1, there is no risk at this stage. I will come to Moscow next week, and I plan to hold a meeting with Gazprom head Alexey Miller and the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and we will discuss all the details additionally once again," Dodon said in a video address, released on his official YouTube channel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin January Gas YouTube All

Recent Stories

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

17 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

24 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

1 minute ago

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale falls 16.8% in 5 ..

1 minute ago

Three new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) tak ..

1 minute ago

Twenty-eight killed in Nigeria road smash

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.