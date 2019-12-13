Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveries With Putin, Gazprom CEO Next Week

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he expected to discuss Russian gas deliveries to the country with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller the following week in Moscow

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he expected to discuss Russian gas deliveries to the country with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller the following week in Moscow.

"I want to assure you once again that we will be receiving gas and electric energy starting January 1, there is no risk at this stage. I will come to Moscow next week, and I plan to hold a meeting with Gazprom head Alexey Miller and the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and we will discuss all the details additionally once again," Dodon said in a video address, released on his official YouTube channel.