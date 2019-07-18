UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Hopes To Finalize Discount On Russian Gas At Meeting With Putin

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon hopes that the final decision on the issue of granting gas discounts from Moscow to Chisinau will be made at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may take place soon.

On Wednesday, Dodon returned from Moscow, where he discussed the possibility of Moldova's receiving discounts on Russian gas with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

"Today I have written an official letter to the Russian leadership with a request to consider the possibility of allocating a discount on gas to Moldova from September 1 [2019] to January 1 [2020].

The final decision will be made in the near future at a meeting with Putin," Dodon said, following a meeting with the Moldovan Supreme Security Council.

Dodon met with Alexey Miller, head of Gazprom, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June. They agreed to start talks on gas supply and transit after the expiring of 2008 gas deal on January 1, 2020.

In 2018, Moldova received 102 billion cubic feet of gas from Gazprom, which marked an increase of 8.4 percent compared to the previous year.

