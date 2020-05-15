Moldovan President Notes Significant Progress in Investigation of $1Bln Bank Fraud Case

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Thursday that significant progress had been made in the investigation into bank fraud and the misappropriation of some $1 billion from the country's national banking system in 2014

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Thursday that significant progress had been made in the investigation into bank fraud and the misappropriation of some $1 billion from the country's national banking system in 2014.

Six years ago, Moldova was shaken by a major financial scandal when it was found that around $1 billion in total had vanished from three Moldovan banks Banca de Economii, Unibank and Banca Social in a coordinated effort to extract money. The funds were first transferred to the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, then deposited into Latvian bank accounts.

In 2015, US investigative consultancy Kroll was hired by the Moldovan National Bank to investigate the case.

"For the past two to three months, law enforcement agencies have indicted dozens of bankers, searches were carried out, and I want to inform without specifying details that there has been significant progress made in the investigation," Dodon said.

The president noted that all of those responsible would soon be held accountable, including some ministers who, through law amendments, made the criminal scheme possible.