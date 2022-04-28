UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Says Country In Predicament Since Has No Alternative To Russian Gas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Moldovan President Says Country in Predicament Since Has No Alternative to Russian Gas

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday said that the country does not have an alternative to Russian gas since buying fuel on the market will cost much more.

In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia's Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, according to Spinu. He said that this could lead to a cut in gas supplies starting May 1, but the government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.

"We cannot refuse gas in conditions where there is no alternative. Besides, electricity also depends on gas, there is no alternative here either, as in fact we are not connected to Romania. We are in a very difficult situation," Sandu said on air of Jurnal tv broadcaster.

She specified that the republic will have to buy gas on the market if the contract with Gazprom ceases to operate from May 1, but the authorities hope that this will not happen for the reason that this option will be more expensive.

"If we talk about the alternative, then we have technical ways, but we will need to find a supplier who will offer a medium-term contract. Things are more complicated with electricity, the government has launched a tender for its purchase, but the proposals are not satisfactory since they are very expensive," Sandu added.

On October 29, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years, starting from November 1. Gazprom agreed to sign the contract on conditions favorable to Moldova, with the prerequisite of a 100% payment for deliveries and no provision for delays.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Buy Lead Romania Moldova May October November Gas Market TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Italy's Eni Preparing to Open Ruble Accounts in Ga ..

Italy's Eni Preparing to Open Ruble Accounts in Gazprombank - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Ban on transportation of animals necessary to chec ..

Ban on transportation of animals necessary to check lumpy skin disease

4 minutes ago
 US Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukrain ..

US Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukraine Amid Action in East, South - ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for de-seating 25 PTI dissident M ..

4 minutes ago
 Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in ..

Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in Moscow, Reunites With Family

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembl ..

Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembly, chief secretary on IGP plea ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.