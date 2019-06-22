Moldovan President Says New Gas Pact to Foster Strategic Ties With Russia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon discussed Russian natural gas imports with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, which he said would help mend strategic ties between their countries.

"I discussed with Russian partners natural gas deliveries to Moldova after the existing deal expires on January 1, 2020. I am convinced that by resolving this issue we will make a big step forward in restoring strategic ties with Russia," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

Dodon met with Alexey Miller, head of Russia's Gazprom energy giant, at the SPIEF forum in St. Petersburg earlier this month. They agreed to start talks on gas supply and transit after the 2008 deal runs out.

The small Eastern European nation emerged from months of uncertainty in June after the pro-Russian Socialists and the pro-Western ACUM party reached a coalition agreement to form a new government. Dodon said this duplicity reflected aspirations of the Moldovan society.