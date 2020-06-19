Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he wanted to discuss with the Russian leadership such matters as the possibility to extend duty-free export, and to obtain the 200 million euro ($224 million) worth loan from Russia, as well as some additional assistance

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he wanted to discuss with the Russian leadership such matters as the possibility to extend duty-free export, and to obtain the 200 million euro ($224 million) worth loan from Russia, as well as some additional assistance.

Earlier this month, Dodon confirmed he would attend the Victory Parade, honoring the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, that Moscow is set to host on June 24.

"I plan a range of important bilateral meetings. I want to discuss the extension of the duty-free export regime, which is due to expire on June 30, with Russian colleagues .

.. Everything related to the Russian loan and additional support for Moldova in general is another topic," Dodon said in a video address that he posted on Facebook.

The Moldovan president added he would also like to discuss new certifications for Moldovan freight motor carriers selling goods in Russia.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on June 1 that the country intended to continue negotiations on receiving Russia's loan, aimed at helping Moldova cover its budget deficit.