Moldovan President Welcomes Progress On Budget Revision

Moldovan President Igor Dodon applauded the parliament on Thursday for allowing the government to move forward with its budget revision plans after a week-long delay

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon applauded the parliament on Thursday for allowing the government to move forward with its budget revision plans after a week-long delay.

Prime Minister Ion Chicu presented the motion in parliament on the fourth attempt earlier in the day, after a boycott by opposition parties prevented the sufficient number of lawmakers from assembling three times in a row.

"I welcome the fact that the parliament was finally able to have a quorum, allowing the government to make another important step toward providing financial aid to citizens, raising health workers' salaries, assisting pensioners," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The government's initiative will take effect in three days unless the parliament calls a vote of confidence in Chicu's cabinet. Dodon warned what he called the "alliance of chaos" among pro-oligarch parties against challenging the motion.

