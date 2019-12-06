UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Prime Minister Hopes Iasi-Chisinau Gas Pipeline To Open In 2020

Moldovan Prime Minister Hopes Iasi-Chisinau Gas Pipeline to Open in 2020

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The Moldovan government is making every effort to ensure the Iasi-Chisinau gas pipeline is finished next year, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told Sputnik on Friday.

The pipeline will connect the Romanian city of Iasi to the Moldovan capital. A link between Iasi and the Moldovan border town of Ungheni has already been completed.

"Now everyone is talking about the construction of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline. We want it to be built as quickly as possible. I hope that next year this object will be finished. The government will do everything in its power to build an alternative line next year, and I hope that this will increase energy security," Chicu said.

The prime minister also said that while the pipeline would not be able to fully cover the Moldovan demand, it could still prove useful in critical situations.

In May 2015, Moldova and Romania signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of projects to unite the gas and energy networks of the two countries. In particular, the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline was set to be extended to Chisinau. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project happened in February of this year.

Moldova is currently buying gas from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008 that ties gas prices to global oil prices.

More Stories From Business

