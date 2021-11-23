Moldovans Will Not Be Left Without Gas - Deputy Prime Minister

The Moldovan government is looking for ways to pay off its debt to Russia's Gazprom and guarantees that people will not be left without gas, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said on Tuesda

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Moldovan government is looking for ways to pay off its debt to Russia's Gazprom and guarantees that people will not be left without gas, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday.

"Today the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development received a request from Moldovagaz regarding the situation. In this regard, the government is negotiating to find solutions and guarantee the delivery of gas to the citizens of our country. In this regard, we will come back with additional information," Spinu wrote on his Facebook page.