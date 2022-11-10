UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Annual Inflation Spikes To 34.6% In October - Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Moldova's average consumer prices have increased by 34.62% in the 12 months to October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Thursday.

"Average consumer prices in October 2022 compared to October 2021 increased with 34,62%, including food with 36,23%, non-food goods with 21,78% and services provided to the population with 52,65%," the statistics authority said.

In October alone, prices for vegetables rose by 22.1% compared with September, eggs price grew 8.33% and sugar price 4.71%, the NBS said. In the services category, gas tariffs increased the most, namely by 27.32%.

In August, the NBS predicted that the annual inflation rate would peak at 34.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, and ease afterwards.

