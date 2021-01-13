MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal have discussed the economic cooperation and trade among their respective states, the Ukrainian government said on Tuesday.

Sandu arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day.

"The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is ready to resume the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as soon as possible," the Ukrainian government said in a press release.

Shmyhal was further quoted as saying that Ukraine and Moldova should "intensify the process of preparation for the signing of the Protocol on Amendments to the Free Trade Agreement," specifically with regard to the origin of goods in line with the Euro-Mediterranean convention, adding that Kiev expects the talks to begin as soon as possible.

"Denys Shmyhal accentuated that Ukraine and Moldova have a joint trade turnover and business projects that need to be supported and developed. In particular, by launching new projects, including in the energy sector," the press release read.

The Ukrainian official linked the energy cooperation to shared European integration aspirations.

The energy cooperation is also a topic that Sandu discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the day. Zelenskyy said following the talks that Ukraine would allow Moldova to store more gas in its storage facilities, while Moldova will allow the transit of EU gas via its territory to Ukraine.