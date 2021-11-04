UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Prime Minister Calls Negotiations With Russia's Gazprom 'Cruel Game'

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The long negotiations with Russia's Gazprom given the gas crisis in Moldova and abnormally high gas prices on the international market were a "cruel game" on Moscow's part, Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday.

"It was a cruel game on the part of Russia when Moldova had few alternatives, and also prices on the international market were abnormally high," Gavrilita said in response to a question whether Russia's position could be considered blackmail on air of Jurnal tv broadcaster.

The prime minister noted that she plans to seek alternative gas sources and expects that in the future, Moldova will be able to negotiate "with dignity" the signing or extension of gas contracts.

In summer 2020, Moldovagaz started negotiations on a new gas contract with Russia's energy giant Gazprom, but the process stalled.

Up until October 1, Moldova continued to purchase gas from Russia under the previous contract, signed in 2008. On September 30, the sides extended the existing contract for one month and agreed on a higher price, in accordance with market trends.

The signing of a new long-term contract was hindered by Chisinau insisting on lower prices and Gazprom demanding Moldovagaz pay its outstanding debt in the amount of $709 million.

On October 22, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis and began buying gas at higher prices from alternative sources. On October 29, the Moldovan authorities made a deal with Gazprom to extend the gas deliveries contract for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022.

