Moment Of Truth For ECB On New Round Of Stimulus

After 2019 opened with hopes the European Central Bank could begin "normalising" policy after years of buttressing the eurozone, governors appear set for a fresh unconventional turn Thursday, under pressure from financial markets

Deeper negative interest rates, a new bond-buying programme and relief for struggling banks are all on the agenda, producing a rarely-seen level of public division on the bank's governing council.

Deeper negative interest rates, a new bond-buying programme and relief for struggling banks are all on the agenda, producing a rarely-seen level of public division on the bank's governing council.

President Mario Draghi, who will yield his seat to departing International Monetary Fund chairwoman Christine Lagarde on October 31, could yet tie her hands for months -- or years -- to come with his final moves.

Over the summer, Draghi stoked confidence in an upcoming policy package.

In July he reiterated the "possibility of actions in the future, if there is no improvement" in economic conditions.

"This might be his last stunt, but we expect Mario Draghi to conquer the barricades once again" around the council table, ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.

"The costs of waiting or only delivering parts of a big package and then trying to get ahead of the curve at a later stage will be higher," he added.

