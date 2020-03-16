UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monetary Policy Amid New Challenges Will Test The Skills Of SBP Officials: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Monetary policy amid new challenges will test the skills of SBP officials: Mian Zahid Hussain

Top Govt functionaries have already announced softening of policy rate, Exodus of foreign investment a challenge for economy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th March, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said upcoming monetary policy amid difficult global and local circumstances to test the skills of central bank officials.
The coronavirus is shaking the foundations of the global economy, the economy is facing new challenges in Pakistan and the business community has been advocating to reduce the interest rates.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that the insistence of the business community has led Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top officials to promise a reduction in the interest rates.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the business community has run out of patience to withstand strict monetary policy while on the other hand, SBP is facing new challenges.


The former minister noted that threats to the global financial system has prompted foreign investors to pull out their investment from developing countries in favour of low risk investments.


Pakistan has attracted a lot of hot money due to high interest rates but now 600 million dollars have been taking out by foreign investors during the first twelve days of the current month and it seems that the trend will continues.

The decision of foreign investors has resulted in instability, exchange rate volatility and reduction in foreign exchange reserves which has emerged as a challenge for the central bank.
He said that the dollar jumped from Rs155 to 160 in a few days and then retreated which has scared foreign and local investors.


Many countries have reduced interest rates to boost economy hurt by coronavirus but we don’t have this luxury, he said, exchange rate stability and reduced interest rates cannot co-exist while business community is also pinning high hopes in the next policy statement which is a test for the central bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Business Dollar Bank Alliance Money All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.13 a barrel F ..

4 minutes ago

A statistical look at third week of HBL PSL 2020

7 minutes ago

Spain Reports 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee recovers Rs 1.57 against dollar in interbank ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's central bank rolls out additional easing m ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 1.5 bln allocated for development of rural area ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.